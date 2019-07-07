RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — First baseman Tracye Tammaro busted out of a slump with four hits and the Corvallis Knights blasted three homers on Sunday in a 15-5 West Coast League victory over the Ridgefield Raptors.
The Knights (27-6, 21-6) thus concluded the first half of the WCL season with 15 consecutive league wins. They are unbeaten in 17 games against all competition.
Tammaro doubled, singled three times, scored twice and drove in a run while raising his league batting average 34 points to .247. He was hitting .089 (4 for 45) in 14 games since his last multi-hit outing, against Bellingham on June 18.
Briley Knight and Zack Moeller had two-run homers and Nick Klemp added a solo shot for the Knights. Knight also singled twice and had three RBIs and three runs.
Jake Holcroft had three hits and two RBIs, Nick Yovetich doubled, singled and drove in one. Jake Harvey had two hits and an RBI.
The Knights scored eight times in the fifth to turn a comfortable 5-1 lead into a 13-1 laugher. Every starter had at least one hit as they finished with 20 overall. They completed their fifth consecutive series sweep and went 6-0 against the first-year Raptors, the WCL’s newest franchise.
Starter Tevita Gerber allowed five hits and one run and had five strikeouts in a five-inning stint. Gerber (4-1) won his fourth straight start and lowered his ERA from 3.73 to 3.37.
Relievers Trace Hokkanen, Trevor Bateson and Nick Caviglia finished up.
Corvallis begins the second half on Monday with the opener of a three-game series against the Port Angeles Lefties at Civic Field in Port Angeles. Its next home game is Thursday against the Hayesville Hammers.
Corvallis clinched the first-half South Division title on Saturday, earning an automatic playoff berth and home-field advantage in the best-of-3 divisional round, which begins on Aug. 13. The best-of-3 Championship Series begins on Aug. 17.
The Knights have qualified for the playoffs ever season since the current divisional postseason format began in 2007. They have won six championships, including the last three in a row.