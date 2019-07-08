PORT ANGELES, Wash. — West Coast League Player of the Week Brooks Lee had three hits and three runs on Monday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 7-4 victory over the Port Angeles Lefties at Civic Field..
The Knights (28-6, 22-6 WCL, 1-0 2nd half) thus began the second half of the West Coast League season the same way they closed the first half, with a road victory. They have won 16 straight league games and 18 in a row against all competition since their last loss, against Bellingham on June 20.
Lee’s 3-for-5 night raised his average to .448. Earlier on Monday, he was named the WCL player of the week for July 1-7 after going 12 for 23 in six games, with four doubles, a homer and 11 RBIs.
Corvallis jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Tracye Tammaro and RBI singles by Andy Atwood and Briley Knight. Michael Curialle drove in a run in the third for a 5-2 lead.
Corvallis added its final two runs in the seventh on bases-loaded walks to Curialle and Nick Yovetich.
Starter Eric Hill allowed three runs (two earned) in four innings. Reliever Jacob Dobmeier gave up an unearned run and had four strikeouts in three innings and got the win.
Closer Kevin West went the final two frames and did not give up a run for his second save. He struck out five of the eight batters he faced.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday with lefty Chase Watkins (2-0, 0.00) the probable starter for Corvallis.