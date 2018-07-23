PORTLAND — The Corvallis Knights completed a comeback West Coast League win, 6-5 at the Portland Pickles.
A two-out single by Austin Feist gave the Knights a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth.
Chandler Anderson’s solo home run pulled Corvallis (8-5) even at 5-5 in the seventh.
The Knights fell behind 5-0 before making their push at the plate in the final few innings.
Corvallis scored four in the top of the fifth.
The Knights now start a home series against Kelowna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.