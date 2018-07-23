Subscribe for 17¢ / day
PORTLAND — The Corvallis Knights completed a comeback West Coast League win, 6-5 at the Portland Pickles.

A two-out single by Austin Feist gave the Knights a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth.

Chandler Anderson’s solo home run pulled Corvallis (8-5) even at 5-5 in the seventh.

The Knights fell behind 5-0 before making their push at the plate in the final few innings.

Corvallis scored four in the top of the fifth.

The Knights now start a home series against Kelowna.

