Left fielder Jake Holcroft set the West Coast League record for hits in a season on Saturday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to an 11-3 victory over Wenatchee before a crowd of 2,756 at Goss Stadium.
A redshirt freshman at the University of Portland, Holcroft was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, raising his league-leading average to .365. Mitchell Gunsolus of Wenatchee (2012) and Austin Schenn of Bellingham (2017) shared the old hit mark of 79.
Matthew Gretler and Andy Atwood each homered and drove in two runs. Atwood, Michael Curialle and Tracye Tammaro each scored twice.
Atwood set a WCL record in the first inning with his seventh triple. The old standard was shared by major-leaguer Keston Hiura of Wenatchee (2015) and Chad Stevens of Corvallis (2018).
Starter Eric Hill pitched into the sixth and got the victory. He gave up one run on four hits and struck out five. William Kempner, Kevin West and Marques Johnson finished up.
The Knights (49-12, 41-12 WCL, 20-6 second half) won their sixth game in a row and set a WCL record for most wins in a season. Victoria set the old mark (40) in 2017, the season the HarbourCats lost to the Knights in the Championship Series.
The series and regular-season finale is set for 3 p.m. Sunday. Newcomer Cole Wilkinson will pitch for Corvallis, opposed by Cameron Smith in a matchup of hurlers making their WCL debuts.