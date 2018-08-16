After Tuesday’s one-sided slugfest, Corvallis and Kelowna were mired in an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel Thursday night at Goss Stadium.
Connor Redmond and the Knights came out on top, securing a 5-1 victory that clinched the franchise’s third consecutive West Coast League title.
“It’s always a new group,” Corvallis coach Brooke Knight said. “Obviously we bring a few guys back, but we always have a different identity.
“I love this group of guys. They really were a team you felt like could find their way based on the way they treated each other and the way they came to work every day. They found their stride, and it has been really enjoyable to watch them close it out.”
Corvallis opened the finals with a 17-6 rout at Kelowna before finishing the best-of-3 series sweep at home. It’s the sixth WCL title for the Knights, who also won it all in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2017. Corvallis was the WCL runner-up in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2014.
Infielder/catcher Zak Taylor, a senior-to-be at Oregon State, has been a member of each Knights team during the three-peat.
“I love being able to stay in Corvallis, the coaching staff here and the ability to move around to different spots,” Taylor said. “Guys want to win here, and sometimes in summer ball it can be a little lackadaisical. I think guys just want to compete and get after it, that’s the best thing.”
Redmond was dominant in 6⅔ strong innings, surrendering just one run — a Garrett Kelly solo homer — on four hits with eight strikeouts and a walk. The right-hander from Cal Poly gave way to Abbot Haffar after 88 pitches.
“Red was really good,” Knight said. “He was as sharp as he’s been all summer, and he did that a little bit for us last year. I’m really happy for him and I expect him to do great things when he goes back to Cal Poly.”
Taylor praised Redmond for throwing first-pitch strikes and attacking hitters.
“Really competitive first pitch, that’s the biggest thing for him,” said Taylor, who caught the whole game. “He got ahead and he had both breaking pitches working really well, and also the changeup.”
Haffar retired the final seven Falcons in order — including four strikeouts — to pick up the save before a Goss Stadium crowd of 1,286. Oregon State signee Beau Philip made a terrific scoop and throw ranging to his left to end the game.
Kelowna starter Jared Akin wiggled in and out of trouble through 4⅓ effective innings. The Knights mustered seven hits off Anderson but plated just two third-inning runs, both of which were unearned.
Corvallis (44-20-1) added three late insurance runs en route to its eighth straight victory over the Falcons (30-29).
Chandler Anderson, Austin Feist and Cody Hawken had two hits apiece for the Knights. Cole Cabrera’s pinch-hit, two-RBI single extended the lead to 5-1 in the eighth.
Kelly’s second-inning blast to straight away left gave Kelowna an early 1-0 lead.
Corvallis loaded the bases in the home half, but Akin got out of trouble with a popup and a groundout. The Knights broke through one inning later.
Anderson and Feist reached on consecutive singles to bring up Taylor, who plated the first run with a groundout to third. Hawken then ripped a base hit to left that brought home Feist for a 2-1 lead.
The Knights added three insurance runs in the eighth to put it away. Chad Stevens made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly before Cabrera’s clutch single.
“It just feels awesome to accomplish the goal,” Taylor said. “You grind two months straight, all summer, where you are playing every day. These guys become your brothers, whether you like it or not. I think the big part of our postseason run was that team chemistry aspect. We are all so close, and I think that’s the big reason.”
