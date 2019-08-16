VICTORIA, B.C. — The Corvallis Knights moved to within one victory of their fourth consecutive West Coast League championship by defeating Victoria 14-8 on Friday night in the opener of the WCL Championship Series.
The Knights (53-13) bashed four homers at Wilson’s Group Stadium to take a 13-3 lead, and then held on for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series. Left fielder Jake Holcroft and shortstop Brooks Lee each homered and drove in four runs to lead a 15-hit assault.
The Knights can capture their seventh WCL title by winning Game 2, set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Goss Stadium. Right-hander Eric Hill (2-0, 2.95) will start for the Knights; Victoria’s probable is undetermined.
Game 3 (if necessary) would be at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, also at Goss Stadium.
Starter David Watson pitched a season-high 7.1 innings and handcuffed the HarbourCats on five hits until faltering a bit in the eighth. He allowed five runs, as the bullpen allowed two inherited runners to score, but struck out seven in an outstanding effort and got the win.
Second baseman Jake Harvey had four hits and three runs; Lee had three hits. Center fielder Briley Knight and catcher Zach Moeller added solo homers.
Moeller gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the second with his homer. Holcroft and Knight went deep in the third inning for a 3-1 lead. Corvallis then broke the game open by scoring seven times in the fourth; the big hits were Holcroft’s two-run double and Lee’s three-run homer.
The WCL batting champ with a .368 average, Holcroft is hitting .429 (9-21) in four playoff games, with a homer, a triple, a double, nine RBIs and five runs.
Corvallis scored twice in the seventh and again in the ninth to offset a late Victoria rally that saw the HarbourCats score five times in their final two at-bats. Reliever Kevin West (UC Riverside) retired the only man he faced on four pitches for the final out, ending a bases-loaded threat.