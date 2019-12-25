Knights baseball: Corvallis signs three from Cal Poly

The Corvallis Knights have signed pitchers Andrew Thorpe and Derek True and middle infielder Taison Corio of Cal Poly for the 2020 season.

Thorpe is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound right-hander from Washington High in Desert Hills, Utah. True is a 6-2, 180-pound righty from Santa Barbara High in Carpinteria, California. Both are freshmen.

Corio is a 5-11, 170-pound sophomore switch-hitter from De La Salle High in Concord, California. He played at San Joaquin Delta College in 2019.

Thorpe was the Utah 4A MVP in 2019, when he led Desert Hills to the state championship by going 7-1 with a 0.54 ERA as a pitcher and a .350 batting average as a position player. A three-year letterman who earned all-Utah honors each season, he was 20-4 with a 0.97 ERA in 27 career appearances, with 83 strikeouts in 143⅔ innings.

He played for the Peninsula Oilers in the Alaska Baseball League in 2019 and was 2-2 with two saves, a 2.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25⅓ innings in 10 appearances.

True had nine wins and a 2.20 ERA in 13 games as a high school senior, with 75 strikeouts in 57⅓ innings. He was a two-time Channel League all-star.