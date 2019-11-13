{{featured_button_text}}
The Corvallis Knights have signed Gonzaga pitcher/infielder Gabriel Hughes for the 2020 season.

Hughes is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-hander from Rocky Mountain High in Eagle, Idaho. He was 7-1 with a 0.91 ERA as a senior with 65 strikeouts in 53⅔ innings pitched; he also hit .365, with seven homers and 39 RBIs.

Hughes was named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference co-player of the year, and the Gatorade Idaho baseball player of the year for the second time in a row.

He was also first-team all-Southern Idaho Conference and SIC player of the year in 2018, when he went 7-1 with a 1.84 ERA as a pitcher and hit .461, with four homers and 31 RBIs as a position player.

Hughes pitched for the Bellingham Bells in 2019 following his senior season in high school and was 1-1 with a 7.33 ERA in 13 games, with 23 strikeouts in 27 innings.

