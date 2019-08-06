BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Reliever Marques Johnson earned his second save and the Corvallis Knights rallied to edge Bellingham 5-4 on Tuesday at Joe Martin Field.
Corvallis scored the go-ahead run in the ninth without a hit. Andy Atwood walked, went to second on another walk, took third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.
Johnson gave up a one-out single but then retired the Bells without incident in the ninth. He also saved a game at Cowlitz this past weekend.
The Knights (45-12, 37-12 WCL, 16-6 second half) went ahead 1-0 in the fourth on an RBI single by Tristan King. Bellingham answered with a three-spot in the bottom half, however, and maintained a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh.
However, Michael Dixon reached third on a single and two-base error to open the seventh. He scored on Brooks Lee’s infield single to trim the deficit to 3-2.
Matthew Gretler then hit a fly ball that was lost in the lights. The ball bounced over the center-field fence for a ground-rule double, stopping Lee at third base.
Lee then came home on a wild pitch to tie the game. Gretler then scored the go-ahead run on a balk, but the Bells used two doubles to pull even in the home eighth.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The Knights’ projected starters are right-handers Jackson Arnsdorf (5-1, 1.43) and Abbott Haffar (1-0, 1.80), respectively.
The final regular-season homestand begins on Friday with the series opener against Wenatchee. Utah’s David Watson (4-1, 4.57) will start the 6:30 p.m. for Corvallis.