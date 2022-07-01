Knights baseball: Corvallis loses series finale at Springfield

The Corvallis Knights fell 3-1 to Springfield on Thursday in the rubber game of the first West Coast League baseball series between the teams.

The Knights (13-6, 13-5 WCL) were stymied for the second time in three nights at the Hamlin Sports Complex, as they also lost 3-1 in the series opener. Corvallis hammered Springfield 14-2 at Goss Stadium in Game 2 but was unable to duplicate those offensive fireworks on Thursday.

First baseman Kiki Romero had the Knights' lone RBI, on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning. Romero was a consistent threat for the Knights in this series as he homered in each of the first two games.

Right-hander Kaden Segel was the hard-luck loser, as he allowed just one earned run and four hits in five innings. Reliever Ethan Ross turned in three perfect innings to keep the Knights within striking distance; he struck out three.

Center fielder Jonah Advincula was the lone Knight with more than one hit, as he singled twice and scored the team’s only run. Corvallis left nine runners on base.

The Knights return to Goss Stadium this weekend to face the Port Angeles Lefties. Friday’s and Saturday’s games begin at 6:35 p.m.; Sunday’s finale is the annual Oregon State Credit Union Fireworks Night contest, which begins at 7:15 p.m.

Former NFL player Golden Tate is playing for Port Angeles this season but will not accompany the Lefties to Corvallis. He has broadcasting responsibilities and won’t rejoin the team until July 8.

