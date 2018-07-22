PORTLAND — Center fielder Chandler Anderson homered, doubled and drove in three runs on Sunday to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 6-3 victory over Portland in a West Coast League game at Walker Stadium.
Anderson’s heroics enabled the Knights (26-18-1, 23-16, 7-5 second half) to snap a three-game losing streak. They also moved into second place in the second-half South Division playoff race, 1½ games behind the Pickles and one-half game in front of Walla Walla.
Second baseman Chad Stevens doubled twice and scored three times and shortstop Beau Philip slammed a two-run homer for the Knights. Seven of their 11 hits went for extra bases.
Brendan Beck allowed one earned run and seven hits in six innings, his longest outing of the season. He struck out four, did not issue a walk, threw 68 strikes in 99 pitches and got the decision to improve to 2-1.
Reliever Abbott Haffar went 1⅔ scoreless innings to close it out for his first save. He ended the game with a strikeout with the tying run at the plate.
The Knights jumped ahead 1-0 when the opened the game with successive doubles by Stevens and Cole Cabrera. Anderson’s solo homer and Philip’s two-run shot after a double by Zak Taylor made it 4-0 in the third.
Portland drew within 4-2 in the home third but Anderson’s two-out RBI double scored Stevens to make it 5-2 in the fourth. Anderson’s safety squeeze in the ninth plated Stevens with the sixth run in the ninth.
The series concludes at 7:05 p.m. Monday. Lefty Aaron Shoup (3-2, 3.41) is the Knights’ probable, opposed by righty Michael Frias (1-0, 4.58).
Corvallis begins a four-game homestand on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. matchup with Kelowna.
On Saturday, the Knights added lefty Logan Petet of Centennial High in Boise. He is a 5-foot-11, 155-pound freshman-to-be at Utah Valley University.
As a senior, he was named to a first-team South Idaho Valley Conference all-star, and a first-team 4A all-state selection. He was first-team all-conference as a junior, when he also earned team MVP and Cy Young winner after going 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA, with 65 strikeouts.
He pitched for the Kansas City Royals Area Code team. He joined the Knights on Saturday.
