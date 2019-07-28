BEND — The Corvallis Knights snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Bend 11-5 on Sunday in a West Coast League South Division game at Vince Genna Stadium.
The Knights (39-9, 31-9 WCL, 10-3 second half) scored nine times in their final four at-bats to erase a 3-1 Bend lead. The victory evened the series 1-1 and avenged a 13-1 loss to the Elks on Saturday night.
Nick Yovetich was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run while raising his average to an even .300. Michael Gretler and Jake Holcroft had two hits each.
Gretler drove in two runs; Andy Atwood homered, scored three times and drove in two. Every starter either hit safely, scored or had n RBI,
Atwood’s solo homer gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the first but the Elks tallied three times in the second to surge ahead 3-1. The Knights then scored on an error to pull within 3-2 in the fourth.
The sixth inning was decisive. A bases-loaded walk to Tracye Tammaro tied the score and Yovetich sent the Knights ahead 5-3 with a two-run double.
Gretler added a two-run single in the seventh for a 7-4 advantage. Atwood’s squeeze bunt made it 8-5; Holcroft scored on a throwing error for a 9-5 advantage. A Briley Knight sacrifice fly then scored Atwood for a 10-5 lead