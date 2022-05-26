Knights baseball: Corvallis drops season opener, 6-4

The Corvallis Knights opened their summer wood-bat baseball season Thursday with a 6-4 nonconference loss to the Northwest Star Knighthawks on Science, Engineering & Arts Day at Goss Stadium.

Shortstop Jeremey Sangalang singled, scored once, drove in a run, walked three times and reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances to pace the Knights.

The Knighthawks, affiliated with the West Coast League’s Ridgefield Raptors, scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 4-0 lead. Corvallis closed to within 4-2 on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Seiber of South Albany High in the fifth and an RBI groundout by catcher Kyle Casperson.

However, the Nighthawks scored twice in the eighth for a 6-2 advantage. Those final runs proved important, as the Knights answered with two runs in the bottom half on an RBI single by Sangalang and Crescent Valley High alum James Anderson’s tour of the bases on a walk, a passed ball and a throwing error on the catcher.

The Knights loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but Anthony Clerici got the final two outs on an infielder popup and a strikeout to preserve the victory.

For the Knights, Will Clark pitched three innings and also walked and scored as a batter. Jonathan Stone also pitched two innings, singled, walked and scored.

The Knights are now idle until their June 3 WCL opener at Yakima Valley. Their WCL home opener is June 17 versus Yakima Valley.

