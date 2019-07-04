PORTLAND — Andy Atwood doubled twice and scored three runs while Briley Knight and Brooks Leed each drove in three runs to help the Corvallis Knights remain a game up in the standings of the West Coast League South Division race.
Lee had three hits and Jake Holcroft, Atwood and Knight each had two as the top four batters in the lineup combined for nine of the Knights’ 13 hits in a 10-3 win over the Pickles.
That foursome also scored seven runs as the Knights won their 12th straight WCL contest and 14th overall since falling to Bellingham on June 20.
Knight doubled and Lee homered as the Knights have a one-game lead over Walla Walla with three games left in the first-half race. The winner advances to the playoffs and has home-field advantage.
Michael Curialle also had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs for Corvallis.
The Knights scored two in the first and three in the second for a 5-0 lead before a three-run homer in the third helped the Pickles get back in it.
But the Knights countered with four in the fourth and closed it out with a run in the ninth.
David Watson came on in relief in the second and worked 5⅓ innings, allowing three runs to pick up the win.
The Knights (24-6, 18-6) conclude the first-half schedule at Ridgefield on Friday through Sunday. They begin the second half at Port Angeles on July 8-10; their next home game is July 11 against the Hayesville Hammers.