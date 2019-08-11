Pitcher Cole Wilkinson shone in his Corvallis debut as the Knights blanked Wenatchee 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium in their West Coast League regular-season finale.
Wilkinson, a left-hander from Churchill High in Eugene who joined the club for the final weekend series, played at Portland in 2019 but will transfer to Linn-Benton for his sophomore season.
He struck out 10, walked two, hit two, and allowed just three hits while throwing 64 strikes in 100 pitches. He will not be eligible for the upcoming playoffs, as he did not appear in five games.
Lefties Nick Caviglia went two scoreless innings and Colton Meyer pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Knights shut out Wenatchee twice and outscored the AppleSox 20-3 while sweeping the series.
Jake Holcroft scored from second on an infield single by Briley Knight to give the Knights a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Andy Atwood’s sacrifice fly and Brooks Lee’s RBI single drove in the final two wins in the seventh.
Holcroft was 2 for 4 and extended his WCL season-record for hits to 82; he clinched the WCL batting title with a .368 average. Knight (.357) and Lee (.342) took second and third, respectively.
The Knights (50-12, 42-12 WCL, 21-6 second half) won their seventh game in a row and extended their WCL record for most wins in a season. Victoria set the old mark (40) in 2017, the season the HarbourCats lost to the Knights in the Championship Series.
The Knights will travel to Walla Walla on Tuesday for Game 1 of the WCL’s South Division playoffs. Lefty Tevita Gerber (7-1, 2.20) is their projected starter. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will be at Goss Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The team’s split the regular-season series, each winning three games at home.
Corvallis has also clinched home-field advantage for the WCL Championship Series, should it advance that far.