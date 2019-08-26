Fresh off their fourth straight West Coast League championship, the Corvallis Knights had a team-record eight players named to the all-league first team.
Briley Knight was named the league’s most valuable player and also earned all-WCL first-team honors. Knight led the league in several offensive categories, including on base percentage (.460), slugging percentage (.621), total bases (113) and extra base hits (29), and finished second in the league in hitting (.357) and RBIs (42) while blasting eight home runs.
Tevita Gerber, who won seven regular-season games and two postseason games, was named pitcher of the year and future Cal Poly Mustangs shortstop Brooks Lee earned top prospect recognition. Lee played stellar defense and hit .342, which was the third highest batting average in the WCL. Both Gerber and Lee were all-WCL first-team selections.
Skipper Brooke Knight earned his league-record sixth coach of the year award.
Joining Knight, Gerber and Lee on the first team was third baseman Andy Atwood, utility man Michael Curialle, second baseman Jake Harvey of Oregon State, WCL batting champion Jake Holcroft and relief pitcher William Kempner.
Atwood led the league in triples with seven (a new league single-season mark), games played with 54 and tied for the league lead in runs scored with 51. He was second in the league in hits (68), at-bats (217) and total bases (102), and batted .313 in league play with 17 stolen bases.
Curriale hit .281 with three homers and 27 RBIs while playing outfield, shortstop and third base.
Harvey hit .282 with nine doubles and three triples.
Holcroft led the WCL in batting average (.368), at-bats (223) and hits (82). He broke the league’s single-season hit mark and set a new Knights single-season record for at-bats. He also stole 22 bases, scored 51 runs (tying for the WCL lead with Atwood) and collected 33 RBIs while playing outfield.
Kempner made 16 relief appearances, went 2-1, recorded two saves, posted a 0.61 ERA and struck out 36 over 291/3 innings pitched.
Corvallis was also represented on the all-WCL second team as pitchers Jackson Arnsdorf and David Watson were both selected. Arnsdorf went 5-1 with a 1.70 ERA and Watson tossed 47 innings, struck out 45 and posted a 5-1 mark and 4.02 ERA.
Knights earning honorable mention recognition were pitchers Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis, Tim Josten and Connor Knutson.
The Corvallis Knights celebrate their 11 to 1 win over Victoria in the WCL Championship game Sunday night. Photo Leon Neuscwander for Mid Valley Media
The Corvallis Knights celebrate their 11 to 1 win over Victoria in the WCL Championship game Sunday night. Photo Leon Neuscwander for Mid Valley Media
The Corvallis Knights celebrate their 11 to 1 win over Victoria in the WCL Championship game Sunday night. Photo Leon Neuscwander for Mid Valley Media
The Corvallis Knights celebrate their 11 to 1 win over Victoria in the WCL Championship game Sunday night. Photo Leon Neuscwander for Mid Valley Media
The Corvallis Knights celebrate their 11 to 1 win over Victoria in the WCL Championship game Sunday night. Photo Leon Neuscwander for Mid Valley Media
The Corvallis Knights celebrate their 11 to 1 win over Victoria in the WCL Championship game Sunday night. Photo Leon Neuscwander for Mid Valley Media
