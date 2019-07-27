BEND — Bend thrashed the Corvallis Knights 13-1 on Saturday night in the opener of a West Coast League South Division series at Vince Genna Stadium.
Corvallis went ahead 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI double by shortstop Brooks Lee. But the Elks scored two in the home half to go ahead and then broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning.
Lee added a single and was the only Knight with more than one hit. Left fielder Michael Dixon threw out two Elks at home.
It was the second loss in a row for the Knights (38-9, 30-9 WCL, 9-3 second half) had not lost successive games since falling to Bellingham on June 19-20. They then went 28-1 before losing 5-1 at Portland on Friday and to the Elks on Saturday.
The series resumes at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday