Knights' 9-game winning streak ends in loss to Walla Walla

During their nine-game winning streak everything was clicking for the Corvallis Knights.

On Tuesday, the Knights got a solid effort from their pitching staff but the bats went silent in a 2-1 loss to the Walla Walla Sweets. Corvallis managed just four hits in the contest.

Walla Walla took the lead with two runs in the top of the third. JJ Geraraden hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Williams.

Corvallis scored its only run in the bottom of the third. Spencer Scott singled and went to second on a wild pickoff attempt. Mason Le then laid down a textbook bunt and Scott advanced to third and then came around to score as the throw to first went awry.

But that was all the offense the Knights could muster as they left eight runners on base.

Corvallis got a solid start from Matthew Ager, a right-hander from UC Santa Barbara, who gave up two runs over four innings. He allowed six hits and struck out five with no walks.

Neil Feist pitched one inning of scoreless relief and then the Knights turned to Sean Wiese to finish out the game. Wiese gave up just two hits over four scoreless innings and struck out four.

Corvallis (9-2, 9-1 West Coast League) and Walla Walla (6-6 WCL) will play the second game of their series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Goss Stadium.

Walla Walla 2, Corvallis 1

WALLA WALLA 002 000 000 – 2 9 2

CORVALLIS 001 000 000 – 1 4 0

Holmes, Matusoka (6), Flesland (8) and Strong; Ager, Feist (5), Wiese (6) and Quinn. WP: Holmes. LP: Ager. S: Flesland. 2B: J. Williams (WW). 3B: Gerarden (WW).

HITS: Walla Walla 9 (Gerarden 2, Fuenning 2, M. Williams 2, Strong, J. Williams, Ornelas); Corvallis 4 (Scott, Le, Lavoie, Romero).

RBI: Walla Walla 2 (Gerarden, J. Williams); Corvallis 0.

