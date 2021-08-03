 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knight win nonleague game
0 Comments
alert

Knight win nonleague game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock PIX: Knights scoreboard
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Nate Nankil homered and drove in five runs on Monday night, leading the Corvallis Knights to a 12-4 win over the NW Star Academy Nighthawks in a nonleague baseball game at Goss Stadium.

The right-fielder had a two-run single in the third inning, a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh. He finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Third baseman Spencer Scott and first baseman Kiko Romero each doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Kyler Stancato tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in two.

It was the final nonleague game of the year for the Knights (30-9 WCL, 12-3 second half, 39-11 overall), who finished 9-2 in those games. The Nighthawks are based in Ridgefield, Washington, and consist primary of players from Clark Community College in nearby Vancouver.

Corvallis starting pitcher Kaleb Kantola allowed three hits and three runs over six innings to earn the victory. He struck out three.

The weeklong homestand continues at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday with the opener of a three-game West Coast League series with Yakima Valley. The Pippins won the first-half North Division championship, and lead the second-half pennant race as well.

The homestand concludes at 7 p.m. Friday with a Fireworks Night game with the Ridgefield Raptors.

Corvallis 12, NW Star Academy 4

NW STAR ACADEMY;000;300;010;—;4;3;3

CORVALLIS;302;030;01x;—;12;12;0

Nickel, Miller (5), Youkon (7), Dien (7), Mein (8) and Cobb; Kantola, Hallman (7), Lamdin (9) and Garcia. WP: Kantola. LP: Nickel. 2B: Romero 2 (C), Scott 2 (C). 3B: Stancato (C), May (C). HR: Nankol (C).

Hits: NW Star Academy 3 (Parker, Laurenza, Teague); Corvallis 12 (Scott 3, Stancato 2, Romero 2, Nankil 2, Way, Segel, Loveless).

RBIs: NW Star Academy 2 (Parker 2); Corvallis 12 (Nankil 5, Romero 2, Scott 2, Stancato 2, Loveless).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Knights drop series finale at Bellingham
Corvallis-knights

Knights drop series finale at Bellingham

  • Updated

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Bells salvaged the series finale and snapped the Corvallis Knights' nine-game win streak with a 5-4 victory…

Knights blank Bells to win series
Corvallis-knights

Knights blank Bells to win series

  • Updated

BELLINGHAM Wash. — Corvallis Knights pitching shined for a second consecutive game at Joe Martin Field as starter Drew Dowd, Nathan DeSchryver…

Knights take opener
Corvallis-knights

Knights take opener

  • Updated

The West Coast League South leading Corvallis Knights topped the Bellingham Bells at Joe Martin Field 2-1 Friday night behind a strong startin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News