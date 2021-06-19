Cowlitz evens series with Knights

Incoming Gonzaga freshman Nathan DeSchryver pitched a scoreless inning in his Corvallis debut but the Knights fell 10-1 to Cowlitz on Saturday night.

The win enabled the Black Bears (4-4 WCL) to even the West Coast League series, to the dismay of most in the Grad Night crowd of 1,176 at Goss Stadium. The Knights (7-4) fell one-half game behind Ridgefield (8-4) in the South Division pennant race.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound righty from Silverdale, Washington, who played at nearby Bainbridge High School, DeSchryver struck out one and walked one in his lone inning of work. He threw 11 strikes in 19 pitches.

The Knights scored their lone run in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk to Spencer Scott. However, they left the bases loaded and did not advance a runner past second base the remainder of the game.

Cowlitz drew even in the third inning and broke the game open with a six-spot in the fourth. It had five hits and six of its first seven batters scored in the decisive frame.

Kiko Romero singled twice and walked, reaching safely in three of his four plate appearances to lead the Knights. Scott added a double, the Knights’ only extra-base hit.