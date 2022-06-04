Corvallis Knights win 7-0 at Yakima Valley

The five-time West Coast League defending champion Corvallis Knights opened their title defense with a resounding 7-0 win at Yakima Valley on Friday night in a rematch of the 2021 WCLCS.

Returner shortstop Spencer Scott of Portland led the charge, as the sophomore-to-be went 3 for 3 with two walks, four stolen bases and two RBIs. His Pilots teammate, returnee outfielder Ethan Loveless collected two hits with a double and two RBIs.

Newcomer outfielder Jonah Advincula of Redlands crushed a ball off the top of the right-center field fence for a triple. He would score on a Loveless single.

Four Corvallis pitchers combined for a shutout and 18 strikeouts. Jesse Barron of San Francisco earned the win in his debut, tossing five scoreless innings allowing only three hits while walking none and striking out nine.

Washington State’s Duke Brotherton twirled two scoreless innings while Will Clark of Pacific and Neil Feist of El Camino College both threw scoreless innings in relief.

Feist, in his Corvallis debut, closed things out striking out all four batters he faced, as one reached on a passed ball.

The Knights and Yakima Valley conclude their series at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Yakima County Stadium.

