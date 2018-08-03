Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Corvallis Knights Logo

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Righty Landen Bourassa handcuffed Cowlitz on four hits over 6.1 innings on Friday in an 8-1 victory over the Black Bears at David Story Field.

Bourassa allowed four hits and one run and did not allow a run after the first inning. He struck out six, walked one, and improved to 5-1 with his seventh quality start in eight opportunities.

It was the 11th straight win for the Knights (37-18-1, 33-16 WCL, 17-5 second half). They remained one-half game ahead of Portland (17-6) in first place in the South Division second-half pennant race.

Corvallis and Portland have qualified for the postseason playoffs.

Zak Taylor and Cody Hawken homered for the Knights; Hawken scored three times, had two hits and two RBIs. Beau Philip doubled twice and drove in a run, Chad Stevens had two hits and an RBI and Austin Feist doubled and drove in a run for the ninth time in his last 10 WCL games.

Lefty Aaron Shoup went the final 2.2 innings, one out short of a save. He struck out one and allowed two hits in another effective appearance. After struggling as a starter, he has allowed no earned runs in 4.2 innings over three appearances, with three strikeouts and three hits allowed.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Right-hander Connor Knutson (4-1, 4.26) will start for the Knights, opposed by Seth Rayburn (1-2, 4.75).

Kolby Somers (2-1, 3.56) gets the ball for Corvallis in Sunday’s 5:05 series finale, opposite Jordan Martinson of Dallas Baptist (0-3, 5.78) in a matchup of left-handers.

Corvallis finishes the regular season next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday by hosting Yakima Valley at Goss Stadium. The Knights host Portland on Friday in Game 1 of the South Division playoff series.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments