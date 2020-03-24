Corvallis Knights sign twin pitchers

The Corvallis Knights have signed future Stanford pitchers Ryan Bruno and Jaden Bruno for the 2020 season.
The Brunos are 6-foot-3, 185-pound twins and are seniors at American Heritage High School in Wellington, Fla. Ryan is left-handed; Jaden is a right-hander.
Ryan Bruno was a first-team all-county selection as a junior in 2019. He had a 1.85 ERA and 49 strikeouts in in 30.1 innings and hit .333 with two home runs and a .944 OPS as an outfielder.
The MLB.com website ranks Bruno as the No. 98 overall prospect in the 2020 MLB draft.
Jaden Bruno was 2-0, 4.67 in seven appearances as a pitcher in 2019, with 12 strikeouts in 12 innings.
The Knights are scheduled to open the 2020 home season on June 2 with their ninth annual Weyerhaeuser Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their West Coast League opener is June 5 at Yakima Valley; their WCL home opener is June 12 against longtime rival Bend.
Corvallis starts the season on the road versus the Humboldt, Calif., Crabs in a three-game series at Arcata Baseball Park, May 29-31.
