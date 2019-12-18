Corvallis Knights sign Stanford infielder

The Corvallis Knights have signed Stanford infielder Adam Crampton for the 2020 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Wednesday.

He is a 6-foot, 162-pounder from Oakland Tech High School in Oakland, Calif. He was the 2019 San Francisco Chronicle’s Metro Area Player of the Year after batting .551, with a .986 slugging percentage, 19 extra-base hits (four homers, three triples, 12 doubles), 35 runs and 21 stolen bases in 22 tries.

“He literally makes one or two plays a game that has the crowd gasping and opposing players and coaches shaking their heads,” Oakland Tech coach Bryan Bassette said. “He has major league-caliber range and hands right now, and his arm would be considered a plus major league arm at shortstop.”

A four-year letterman, Crampton was the Oakland Athletic league MVP in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was a first-team all-league selection all four seasons. He was also the Cal-Hi Sports East Bay Scholar Athlete of the Year, with a 4.02 grade-point average.

Crampton has played for the United States national team at the U-12, U-14 and U-15 levels. He also played for the Zoots Baseball showcase team, coached by former major-league first baseman Jon Zuber.

“Adam’s glove and baseball IQ are unmatched by his peers,” Zuber said.

