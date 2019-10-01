The Corvallis Knights have signed Washington State pitcher Michael Newstrom for the 2020 season, manager Brooke Knight announced Tuesday.
Newstrom is a 5-foot-10, 210-pound lefty from Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash. He will be a junior in 2020.
A two-year letterman, he was 0-1, 8.41 in 21 appearances in 2019, with a save and 14 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. He was 1-2, 7.71 in 18 appearances as a freshman in 2018, with 10 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Newstrom played for the WCL’s Portland Pickles in 2018 and 2019. He was honorable-mention all-WCL in 2018, when he was 3-3, 2.30 in 13 games, with 58 strikeouts in 47 innings. His 2019 season was cut short and he went 0-2, 3.31 in only six appearances, with 22 strikeouts in 19 innings.
Newstrom was a two-time all-state selection at Puyallup High and was the South Puget Sound League’s Pitcher of the Year as a senior. He was also a three-time SPSL all-star and played with the Kansas City Royals Area Code.