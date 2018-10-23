The Corvallis Knights of the West Coast League have signed future Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee and San Francisco sophomore outfielder Nick Yovetich for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Tuesday.
Lee is a senior at San Luis Obispo High School, and the son of Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee. A 6-foot-1, 180-pound switch-hitter, he is rated as the No. 21 high school prospect in the country by Baseball America and was a third-team Underclass Perfect Game All-American.
Lee hit .462 (48-104) as a junior in 2018, with nine doubles, three triples, three homers and 35 RBIs. He is hitting .450 (90-200) in 61 career games, with 15 doubles, four triples, four homers and 53 RBIs.
Yovetich is a 6-4, 215-pounder from Big Sky High School in Missoula, Mont. He hit .241 (20-83) in 44 games as a freshman in 2018, with three triples, two homers, eight RBIs and five stolen bases.
Yovetich was a four-year letterman at Big Sky HS and earned all-state honors as a senior and junior. He was the MVP of the 2017 Montana state high school tournament and his Missoula Mavericks’ team won the 2017 American Legion state championship.
The Knights will announce their 2019 schedule in the near future. They are the three-time defending WCL champions.