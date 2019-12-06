Corvallis Knights sign first baseman

The Corvallis Knights have signed Washington first baseman Karl Koerper for the 2020 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Friday.

He is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound redshirt sophomore from Centennial High School in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He played at Pima Community College in Tucson in 2019 and hit .260 in 50 games, with five homers and 37 RBIs.

Koerper hit .329 and was first-team all-district and all-state as a senior at Centennial. He signed with New Mexico out of high school but redshirted as a freshman in 2018 before transferring to Pima.

Two of his older brothers, Kris and Joseph, played at New Mexico State.

The Knights have also signed three players from Chemeketa Community College to 10-day contracts. They are freshman pitchers Ethan Krupp of Crescent Valley HS and Kaleb Kantola of Central HS, and sophomore outfielder Austin Gerding of Philomath HS.

Krupp and Kantola each earned first-team Mid-Willamette Conference and 5A all-state honors in 2019; Kantola was the MWC co-Pitcher of the Year. Both also played in the Oregon All-Star Series.

Gerding did not play in 2019 but hit .298 in 46 games with Chemeketa in 2018, with no homers and 21 RBIs. He played three games for the Knights in 2018 as a 10-day signee.

