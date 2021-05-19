Corvallis Knights set coaching staff

A native of Lewiston, Idaho, Kerns won a NAIA title for his hometown Warriors in 2015, and earned World Series MVP honors.

“I’ve known Beau previously as a player and a coach, and have respected the way he has carried himself. He’s a rising prospect in the coaching ranks, and we are excited for him to join our family,” coach Knight said. “Beau is gritty and passionate. Our players will love his energy."

Tillotson joins the staff following his second spring as UC Santa Barbara’s director of analytics, a title he’s held since January 2020. He first joined the Gauchos in the summer of 2019.

Before coming to Santa Barbara, Tillotson served as both a high school teacher and baseball coach for three years at Cleveland Central High School in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Tillotson attended the University of Washington from 2014-2016 where he earned his B.S. in general biology while also serving as an undergraduate manager and video coordinator for the Huskies.

Prior to UW, the Oak Harbor, Washington, native played college baseball at Centralia College in Centralia, Washington.