The Corvallis Knights will open the 2019 season at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, with their eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium.
It’s the first of 32 home games for the Knights, the three-time defending West Coast League champions. They will play 62 games overall.
Corvallis opens the West Coast League schedule at Walla Walla on June 4. Its WCL home opener is Friday, June 14, against the Cowlitz Black Bears.
Starting times for Monday-Saturday games will be 6:30 p.m.; Sunday games will start at 3 p.m. Fireworks nights are scheduled for June 4 vs. Walla Walla, July 3 vs. Portland, and Aug. 10 vs. Wenatchee.
The home schedule features six Thursday games, six Friday games, five Saturday games, five Sunday games, one Monday game, four Tuesday games and five Wednesday games.
Season tickets at 2018 prices are available though Dec. 31 by emailing tickets@corvallisknights.com; by calling (541) 752-5656, or online at www.corvallisknights.com.
The 2019 schedule:
MAY: 29, Portland Sea Dogs. 31, at Humboldt Crabs.
JUNE: 1-2, at Humboldt Crabs. 4-6, at Walla Walla. 7-9, at Victoria. 12, Hayesville Hammers (@ LBCC). 14-16, Cowlitz. 18-20, Bellingham. 21, Gerding Construction. 22-24, at Yakima Valley. 25-27, Ridgefield. 28-30, Yakima Valley.
JULY: 1, Hayesville Hammers. 2-3: Portland. 4, at Portland. 5-7, at Ridgefield. 8-10, at Port Angeles. 11, Mid-Valley Southpaws. 12-14, Kelowna. 18, Chaffey Baseball. 19-21, Walla Walla. 22-23, All-Star Game, at Bend. 24, at Portland. 25, Portland. 26, at Portland. 27-29, at Bend. 30-31, Bend.
AUGUST: 1, Bend. 2-4, at Cowlitz. 6-8, at Bellingham. 9-11: Wenatchee.