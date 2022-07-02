Corvallis Knights rout Port Angeles in series opener

The Corvallis Knights scored five runs in the first inning and added four more runs in the third on Friday night en route to an 11-1 victory over Port Angeles in the opening game of their West Coast League series at Goss Stadium.

There was no big blast in the opening frame. Instead, Corvallis strung together five base hits, drew two walks and had one batter hit by a pitch. The Knights were also aggressive on the basepaths, stealing two bases in the inning.

In the third, Corvallis (14-5, 14-4 WCL) took advantage of an error and a second hit batter to put runners on base. Tyler Quinn put one runner across with a single — although because of the earlier error he didn’t get credit for an RBI. Jonah Advincula followed with a two-RBI single and Mason Le capped the rally with an RBI groundout.

The Knights had nine hits in the game and only one was for extra bases, a leadoff double by Zander Darby in the fifth. He scored on a single by Quinn.

Advincula went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Quinn was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ethan Loveless had a hit, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Corvallis starter Joey Gartrell cruised through four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three as he lowered his ERA to 1.46. But he did not figure in the decision as Corvallis coach Brooke Knight went to his bullpen early with a 9-0 lead.

Nathan DeSchryver and Kaleb Kantola each threw two scoreless innings. Brady Maylett gave up the lone run to the Lefties (11-16) in the ninth before closing out the game.

The series will continue at 6:35 p.m. Saturday night and conclude with a game at 7:15 p.m. Sunday which will be followed by fireworks.

Corvallis 11, Port Angeles 1

PORT ANGELES 000 000 000 — 1 6 2

CORVALLIS 504 020 00X — 11 9 0

Kirkpatrick, Dibrell (4), Maeker (8) and Peninger; Gartrell, DeSchryver (5), Kantola (7), Maylett (9) and Quinn. WP: DeSchryver. LP: Kirkpatrick. 2B: Darby (C), Kodama (PA).

HITS: Port Angeles 6 (Kodama 2, Peninger, Leckey, Brown, Mulfer); Corvallis 9 (Advincula 2, Quinn 2, Kennel, Lavoie, Darby, Loveless, Dumitru).

RBI: Port Angeles 1 (Mulfer); Corvallis 9 (Advincula 2, Loveless 2, Quinn, Romero, Kennel, Lavoie, Darby).

