The Corvallis Knights scored three times in the first inning and added three more in the eighth to defeat Hayesville 6-1 on Friday in a nonleague game before a Goss Stadium crowd of 2,705.
Four Knights pitchers held Hayesville – the summer team for Corban University and Chemeketa CC – to five hits and no runs after the first inning. Jordan McDaniel struck out five in four scoreless frames and was credited with the victory.
Trace Tammaro singled twice and drove in a run and Cam Haskell singled, doubled and scored.
The Knights (31-18-1, 27-16 WCL, 11-5 second half) scored three times in the first to erase a 1-0 deficit. Cody Hawken had a sacrifice fly and Tammaro added an RBI single; the third run scored on an error.
Chad Stevens drilled a two-run double and Zak Taylor added an RBI groundout in the game-clinching three-run eighth. Stevens has five RBIs in his last two games.
Corvallis has won six games in a row overall and 12 straight at Goss Stadium. Its last home loss was 5-3 to Walla Walla on July 1.
