The Corvallis Knights have released the team's 2020 Goss Stadium schedule, as announced by team president and general manager Bre Miller.
Oregon State’s Goss Stadium will host 32 home games this summer, as the four-time defending WCL champion Knights welcome nine West Coast League opponents for a total of 27 league dates and four non-league opponents for a total of five out-of-conference games.
The Knights home schedule opens with its 9th annual Weyerhaeuser Science, Engineering & Art Day presented by the OSU Colleges of Science and Engineering on Tuesday, June 2. Corvallis will once again welcome elementary schools from the area and treat them to a game again the Portland Sea Dogs as well as interactive exhibits positioned outside and inside Goss Stadium.
Following a soft home opening night on Thursday, June 11 vs. the new Portland Gherkins (a Portland Pickles affiliate), the Knights WCL home opener is set for Friday, June 12 vs. longtime rival the Bend Elks. The 2020 Elks are managed by former Knight & Beaver Kyle Nobach.
Corvallis will host three fireworks displays, one on Saturday, June 21; another on the team’s annual Oregon State Credit Union July 3rd Fireworks Night; and a finale on Saturday, August 1.
On Thursday, June 25, the 2019 Summer Collegiate Team of the Year will host the always tough Corvallis American Legion team – the Gerding Marketmen.