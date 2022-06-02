Corvallis Knights ready to open season and quest for sixth straight WCL title

The Corvallis Knights start their quest for their sixth consecutive West Coast League championship on Friday night when they open a three-game set at the Yakima Valley Pippins in a rematch of the 2021 WCL Championship Series.

The marquee matchup signals the beginning of what should be another exciting summer for the Knights, who kick off their 29-game home schedule on June 17 against the Pippins at Goss Stadium. In all, a 56-game season is planned, including our first-ever games against Springfield and Edmonton, followed by the revamped WCL playoffs.

“I’ve got exactly zero doubt that this season will be our league’s best yet,” commissioner Rob Neyer said. “We’ll have more teams, more talent and more playoff action than ever before.

“What’s coming next are nearly three months filled with tremendous excitement for our fans around not just the Pacific Northwest, but everywhere.”

Corvallis native Brooke Knight, the 2021 WCL coach of the year, enters his 14th season at the helm as the winningest coach in league history (574-243). The seven-time WCL coach of the year has directed the Knights to eight WCL championships and to the Championship Series in 12 of his 13 seasons.

His coaching staff remains intact, and will be bolstered by the return of legendary associate head coach Ed Knaggs to full-time status after coaching on a part-time basis in 2021. First base coach Youngjin Yoon is back for his sixth season and pitching coach Beau Kearns returns for his second summer.

“Every season is new, with a lot of new players,” Knight said. “We’ll work hard to come together quickly and gel. There are always two primary things we want to accomplish: Development and winning.”

Many other familiar faces are back for another summer in the Willamette Valley, especially on the pitching staff. Lefty Ethan Ross (San Jose State), the ace of the 2021 rotation, and righties Sean Weise (George Fox), Kaden Segel (Linn-Benton), Kaleb Kantola and Nathan DeSchryver (Gonzaga) each return for a second season.

Also back for another go-round are infielders Spencer Scott (Portland) and Kiko Romero (Arizona Central JC), catcher Jake Leitgeb (Washington) and outfielder Ethan Loveless (Portland).

Ross was a second-team WCL all-star and Romero earned honorable-mention honors in 2021.

“We’re excited to have Ethan Ross back, he’s just one of the returning arms we’re excited about,” Knight said. “We have some veterans returning and coupled with our young arms who are going to continue to get better,” the staff should be formidable.

Several Knights-to-be earned postseason honors in their respective conferences. Reliever Ryan Brown of Oregon State was all-Pac-12. Sean Wiese and infielder Jeremy Sangalang of George Fox were second-team all-Northwest Conference selections; Pacific catcher Tyler Quinn earned honorable mention.

Romero was first-team all-ACCAC, first-team all-region and a Gold Glove nominee. Outfielder Jonah Advincula (Redlands) was first-team all-SCIAC. Pitcher Joey Gartrell (Portland) made the West Coast Conference all-freshman team.

Other 2022 Knights are candidates for postseason awards but their conferences have not released their all-league teams yet.

Leitgeb gives the Knights an experienced WCL catcher. Stafford was a starter at Cal Poly and hit .321, with three homers and 33 RBIs; Quinn hit .329 with seven homers and 29 RBIs.

“We’ll be really solid,” Knight said.

Scott and Romero will anchor the infield. Knight said the outfielders are “burners” who can cover plenty of ground and also ignited the running game, always a big part of the Knights’ offense.

The Knights drew 48,922 fans in 2021. Top promotional attractions for this season are the July 3 and Aug. 6 Fireworks Nights; the June 25 Baseball Giveaway Night; the July 1 Tee-Shirt Night; the July 22 Cap Night, and the Aug. 4 Wilson Motors Night.

“We expect to compete for the WCL championship. That never changes, even though our personnel may,” Knight said. “We think we’ll field a very competitive team.”

