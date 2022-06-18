Corvallis Knights push winning streak to seven games

The Corvallis Knights opened their 2022 West Coast League home schedule with a 6-3 victory over Yakima Valley on Friday night at Goss Stadium, extending their winning streak to seven games.

The Knights (7-1, 6-0 WCL) got a strong start from Jesse Barron, who gave up one hit over five shutout innings while striking out six. The right-hander from the University of San Francisco got the win to improve to 2-0.

Corvallis took the lead in the third when Jonah Advincula drew a one-out walk and stole second. Spencer Scott followed with an RBI single and went to second on the throw to the plate. Scott later advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Kiko Romero.

The Knights added three more runs in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. Titus Dumitru legged out an infield single to get things started. Advincula followed with a grounder and Yakima Valley shortstop Connor Coballes made the throw to second for what would have been the inning-ending force out. But Dumitru was running hard all the way and beat the throw, putting runners at first and second.

Scott then delivered a triple into the gap in left field, driving in both runners. Romero capped the rally with an RBI single.

Romero drove in an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the game.

Advincula, Scott and Dimitru each had two hits for the Knights as did recent Santiam Christian graduate Ely Kennel.

Reliever Brady Maylett got the Knights out of an eighth-inning jam and Sean Wiese recorded the final five outs, striking out three, to earn the save.

The Knights and Pippins will continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Goss Stadium, with the final game set for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

Corvallis 6, Yakima Valley 3

YAKIMA VALLEY 000 001 110 – 3 3 3

CORVALLIS 002 300 01x – 6 11 1

Grothues, Yeager (5) and Borst; Barron, Feist (6), Maylett (8), Wiese (8) and Leitgeb. WP: Barron. LP: Grothues. S: Wiese. 2B: Dunn (YV). 3B: Scott (C).

HITS: Yakima Valley 3 (Dunn, Coballes, Olsson); Corvallis 11 (Scott 2, Kennel 2, Advincula 2, Dumitru 2, Romero, Le, Darby).

RBI: Yakima Valley 3 (Coballes 2, Shipman); Corvallis 6 (Scott 3, Romero 2).

