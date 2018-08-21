Shortstop Beau Philip and pitcher Connor Redmond of the Corvallis Knights were named the West Coast League’s Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week for Aug. 13-19 by WCL commissioner Rob Neyer.
A junior-to-be at Oregon State, Philip played spectacular defense and went 4 for 7 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs in the WCL’s Championship Series to lead Knights to their third consecutive WCL title.
He made outstanding plays to retire Kelowna’s first and last batters and had seven assists in the WCL finale, leading a team defense that did not commit an error in the WCLCS.
For the summer, Philip hit .307 with 11 doubles, three homers, 31 runs scored and 20 RBIs. He played at San Joaquin Delta College in 2017 and 2018 and was named a first-team Pacific Division All-American by ABCA/Rawlings following his sophomore season.
A rising junior at Cal Poly, Redmond started Game 2 of the WCLCS and earned the championship game win. He went 6⅔ innings and allowed one run, a walk and four hits while striking out eight.
For the summer, Redmond went 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA over 10 appearances. He struck out 35 and walked only six over 40⅔ total innings.
The 2018 WCL all-star team and top individual honors will be announced on Wednesday.