Corvallis Knights off to strong start in pursuit of sixth straight title

The Corvallis Knights are off to a fast start in their pursuit of a sixth consecutive West Coast League championship.

The Knights lost their opener in a non-league game against the Northwest Star Knighthawks. They have rebounded with seven consecutive WCL wins, including a 6-3 victory over Yakima Valley on Friday night in front of 1,198 fans at Goss Stadium.

The series continued with a late game on Saturday and will conclude with a game at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday.

On Friday, Corvallis shortstop Spencer Scott went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and first baseman Kiko Romero went 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Scott had an RBI single to put Corvallis on the board in the third inning and he came around to score on a groundout by Romero.

The duo also played key roles as the Knights stretched their lead to 5-0 in the fourth. Scott hit a two-run triple into the gap in left field and Romero capped the inning with an RBI single. Romero later added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Jonah Advincula, Titus Dimitru and recent Santiam Christian graduate Ely Kennel also had two hits each for the Knights.

“We’re clicking early, which is nice. Had to go on the road early, which brings everyone closer, obviously being in hotels and on bus rides. I think we’re going to have a good year,” Scott said.

The Knights (7-1, 6-0 WCL) provided more than enough offensive support for starter Jesse Barron, who gave up one hit over five shutout innings while striking out six. The right-hander from the University of San Francisco got the win to improve to 2-0.

Reliever Brady Maylett got the Knights out of an eighth-inning jam and Sean Wiese recorded the final five outs, striking out three, to earn the save.

Scott, who just finished up his freshman year at the University of Portland, is in his second season with the Knights. He said there was no question which West Coast League squad he would play for since he grew up near Dan Segel, the co-founder and CEO of the Knights, and was a teammate of Kaden Segel from a very young age. Kaden Segel, a right-handed pitcher, was scheduled to get the start for the Knights on Saturday night.

“I’ve known Dan Segel for a long time. This has always been where I wanted to be. They offered me and I took it,” Scott said.

The Knights have won eight West Coast League titles since moving to Corvallis, including championships each year since 2016, except for 2020 when no season was held due to the pandemic.

Romero is also in his second season with the Knights and it was that winning tradition which brought him to Corvallis. He has played for Central Arizona, a community college, for the past three years and next year will play for Arizona.

“I heard about them during the COVID year, my freshman year, and I was supposed to come and then that didn’t end up happening,” Romero said. “Came up last year, just a winning culture, won five straight championships.”

Both Romero and Scott said the coaching staff deserves much of the credit for the organization’s success over the years. Brooke Knight has been the head coach since 2008 and Ed Knaggs is the associate head coach. Youngjin Yoon serves as an assistant coach and Beau Kerns is the pitching coach. Yoon also works with the pitching staff and serves as a mental coach for the entire squad.

“It starts at the top. Dan’s a winner through and through and obviously we’ve got Brooke, Yoon. It’s just winners all the way down. They focus on winning, but obviously getting guys better. I just think it’s the way it’s run,” Scott said.

The Knights are starting a nine-game homestand that will continue this week with games Tuesday through Thursday against Walla Walla. Corvallis will then host Bellingham for a three-game series Friday through Sunday.

