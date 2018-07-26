Cameron Haskell brushed off two previous subpar starts to produce his best pitching performance of the season.
Austin Feist and Chad Stevens hit multi-run home runs for Corvallis, and the Knights kept rolling toward a West Coast League baseball playoff spot.
A 6-4 win against Kelowna at Goss Stadium gave Corvallis a fifth straight win, a three-game sweep of the Falcons and a 4½-game lead on Walla Walla for the WCL South Division’s second postseason berth.
Looking to maintain their recent run, the Knights gave the ball to Haskell, a right-hander from the University of Arizona.
“It’s definitely exciting being the tempo-setter,” Haskell said. “Especially being a home game, the guy that throws the first pitch really sets the tempo.”
He went 6⅔ innings with five hits, an unearned run and four walks allowed to go with a season-high nine strikeouts.
A two-way player hitting .313 with nine RBIs, in 20 games, Haskell (3-2) didn’t bat Wednesday but found a groove on the mound after falling behind 1-0 in the second inning.
In his previous two starts, he gave up eight earned runs and 18 hits in a combined 10⅓ innings.
“Maybe just thinking a little too much about doing the mechanical things right instead of just pitching,” Haskell said, noting a feeling that the game got easier and smoother after allowing an early run “It was huge, especially since we’re in a really good hot streak.”
Both teams finished with seven hits and no one had multiple base knocks.
Leading 2-1, Corvallis (30-18-1, 27-16 WCL) tacked on four runs with no outs in the seventh on Cole Hamilton’s RBI grounder and Stevens’ three-run homer to left field to lead 6-1.
“I just think we’re playing a complete game,” Stevens said. “We’re fielding well, pitching well and have a lot of timely hitting, so things are going really well.”
At 11-5, Corvallis is .004 percentage points ahead of Portland in the second-half standings. The Knights need to win the South in the second half or have the division’s best overall record behind Portland, the first-half winner.
“Every game feels like a playoff game. That’s how we’re treating it,” Stevens said. “We’re having a lot of fun doing it. We’re trying to make a lot of memories these last few weeks, so we’re having a lot of fun.”
Kelowna’s Garrett Kelly made it interesting with a three-run homer in the eighth.
Kelowna (23-19 WCL) couldn’t take advantage of a bases-loaded situation in the first inning with the help of two walks by Haskell. But the Falcons turned an error to the leadoff batter in the second into a run.
A sacrifice bunt moved Kelly to second, and he scored on Matt Voelzke’s single to left.
Haskell allowed a leadoff single in the third but got out of it with a strikeout and a ground ball double play. In the fourth, the Falcons got a pair of two-out singles before Haskell recorded his sixth strikeout of the game.
Corvallis got a runner to second in the first two innings against Kelowna starter Trevor Brigden.
The Knights broke through in the second on Feist’s first-pitch, two-run home run following a leadoff walk to Chandler Anderson. It gave Feist, who leads Corvallis in RBIs, a tie for the team lead in homers with Anderson at five.
Brigden, a right-hander from Okanagan College in British Columbia, had allowed just four earned runs with 34 strikeouts in his previous 28 1/3 innings.
Haskell escaped without any damage in the fifth after a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt got a runner to second.
The Knights got a runner to third in the bottom half on a single and sacrifice bunt but saw Cole Cabrera and Anderson strike out.
Haskell sent the Falcons down in order in the sixth and allowed a two-out walk in the seventh before being pulled for Miles Glazier. Glazier drew a fly ball from his first batter to end the threat.
Brigden lasted nearly as long as Haskell, as Brigden was taken out after a leadoff walk to Beau Philip in the bottom of the seventh. Brigden gave up five hits, two earned runs and three walks with nine strikeouts.
