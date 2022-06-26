Corvallis Knights drop series finale to Bellingham

The Corvallis Knights were held to just three hits on Sunday in a 3-0 loss to Bellingham at Goss Stadium.

This is the first series loss of the season for the Knights (12-4, 12-3 West Coast League) who dropped the first game of the series on Friday night. Corvallis won the middle game of the series on Saturday 8-4.

In Sunday’s loss, Bellingham scored two runs in the first inning as Corvallis starter Nathan DeSchryver walked the bases loaded before giving way to reliever Neil Feist. The right-hander from El Camino College limited the damage and went on to throw three innings, allowing one run on four hits.

The highlight of the game for Corvallis was an impressive debut by Nelson Keljo, a left-hander from Jesuit High who will be a freshman at Oregon State this fall. Keljo made his first appearance of the year for the Knights and went 3 ⅔ scoreless innings, giving up four hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Brady Maylett and Matthew Ager each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the contest.

Jonah Advincula had a double for Corvallis’ only extra-base hit and also drew a walk. Kiko Romero and Titus Dumitru each singled for the Knights, who left five runners stranded.

The Knights hit three home runs in Saturday’s victory. Santiam Christian graduate and Oregon State recruit Ely Kennel gave Corvallis the lead with a two-run home run in the first. Romero hit a three-run blast off the scoreboard in the third inning to give the Knights a 5-0 lead. Ethan Loveless hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Jaden Harris got the win for the Knights, giving up two runs — none earned — on four hits with six strikeouts over five innings. Sean Wiese pitched two scoreless innings for his second save of the season. Wiese has a 0.00 ERA this season and has recorded 15 strikeouts in 132/3 innings of work over six appearances.

Sunday’s game wraps up a nine-game homestand for the Knights, but they won’t be away from Goss Stadium for long. They play a three-game series against Springfield this week with the first game set for Tuesday on the road. The teams will then come to Goss Stadium for a 6:35 p.m. start on Wednesday, before returning to Springfield for the series finale on Thursday.

Corvallis will then host Port Angeles for a three-game series starting on Friday. That series will conclude on Sunday with a game at 7:15 p.m. followed by the traditional Independence Day fireworks show.

