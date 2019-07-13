The Corvallis Knights held off Kelowna for a 6-5 West Coast League win at Goss Stadium.
The Knights take the series against the Falcons with the win.
Corvallis scored three in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-3 lead. The Falcons tied it in the top of the eighth but the Knights added one in the bottom of the inning and then held Kelowna scoreless in the ninth.
Briley Knight was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and Jake Holcroft went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Jake Harvey also tripled for Corvallis.
The teams meet again Sunday.