Corvallis Knights clinch series win at Cowlitz

The Corvallis Knights celebrated again on Wednesday as they edged Cowlitz 4-2 in a West Coast League game at David Story Field.

The Knights (5-1 all, 5-0 WCL) won the South Division series and remained perfect with their fifth straight road victory to open the 2022 campaign. They have not trailed in any game this season.

The Knights took an early lead by scoring three times in the first. The big hit was a two-run single by Logan Johnstone (Gonzaga) in his first at-bat of the season; Titus Dimitru (Linn-Benton) had an RBI single.

Cowlitz (7-4 WCL) closed to within 3-2 with single runs in the third and fourth. But the Knights got some breathing room in the eighth on Dimitru’s RBI groundout that made it 4-2.

Jaden Harris (Utah) started and gave up two runs in 3.2 innings. Sean Wiese (Hawaii) booked 2.1 innings of scoreless relief and reliever Chase Reynolds (LBCC) earned a three-inning save by retiring all nine Black Bears he faced in order.

Corvallis had only four hits. Kiko Romero (Central Arizona/Arizona) scored twice; Johnstone and Dimitru drove in two runs each.

The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Righty Duke Brotherton (0-0, 0.00) of Washington State starts for the Knights, opposed by lefty Ryan Rembisz of Portland (1-0, 1.00).

Corvallis then kicks off its home WCL schedule at 6:35 p.m. Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the Yakima Valley Pippins at Goss Stadium. It starts a nine-game homestand that also features three games against Walla Walla (June 21-23) and Bellingham (June 24-26).

Also on Wednesday, numerous current and former Knights earned postseason honors.

Stanford’s Alex Williams (2019) was named a second-team National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American and a first-team Senior Class Award All-American. He was the 2022 Pacific-12 Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Portland’s Brett Gillis (2021), the 2022 West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year, earned third-team NCBWA honors.

Oregon’s Kolby Somers (2017-18) was named a first-team Senior Class Award All-American.

Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee (2019), Gillis and Williams were first-team ABCA/Rawlings all-West Region selections.

Current Knights Jonah Advincula of Redland and catcher Tyler Quinn of Pacific University earned first- and third-team Division III Region 10 honors. Former Knights pitcher Colton Meyer (2019, 2021) of Linfield was a second-team pick.

