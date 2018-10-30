Utility Andy Atwood of Texas Rio Grande Valley will return to the Corvallis Knights for the 2019 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Tuesday.
Atwood is a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder from O’Dea High School in Everett, Wash. He played at Oregon State in 2016 and 2017 and sat out the 2018 season under NCAA transfer rules. He is a redshirt junior this season.
Atwood starred for the Knights’ 2016 West Coast League champions following his freshman year at OSU. He hit a team-high .323, led the team in steals (19) and earned second-team WCL honors as a shortstop.
He hit .233 (21-90) in 58 games in his two seasons with the Beavers, with a homer and 15 RBIs. Atwood can play all four infield and all three outfield positions, and was a two-time all-state player at O’Dea.