Corvallis Knights add USD's Sim

Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Knights have signed future University of San Diego third baseman Kevin Sim, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from San Diego who is presently a senior at Torrey Pines High. He throws and bats right-handed.

Sim hit .271 in 33 games in 2019, with 23 RBIs and a .403 on-base percentage. He is a .287 career hitter in three prep seasons, with nine homers, 16 doubles, 61 RBIs.

He was ranked as the No. 48 prospect in the country by Perfect Game. He played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego and in the Under Armour All-American Game at Wrigley Field last summer.

His father, Jong-soo Shim, was a standout in the professional Korea Baseball Organization. Nicknamed “Hercules,” Shim hit .287 with 328 home runs and 1,029 RBIs in 15 seasons.

