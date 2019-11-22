The Corvallis Knights have signed Linn-Benton Community College infielder Trey Hageman and Washington State pitcher Erhan Ross for the 2020 season, head coach Brooke Knight announced Friday.
Hageman is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore from Astoria High School who plays third base, shortstop and second base. He hit .250 in 20 games in 2019 as an LBCC freshman, with three doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and four steals in four attempts.
Hageman was a Class 4A first-team all-state selection as a senior and was a two-time Cowapa League all-star.
Ross is a 6-2, 176-pound freshman lefty from Southwest High School in El Centro, Calif. He was 6-1, 1.39 in 11 games as a high school senior, with 96 strikeouts in 55.1 innings. He was 16-10, 1.75 in 36 career games, with 244 strikeouts in 175.2 innings.
He originally signed with New Mexico State but was released from his LOI after former Aggie coach Brian Green was hired at Washington State. He then followed Green to Pullman.