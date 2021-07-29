 Skip to main content
Corio's homer in ninth leads Knights to win
Corio's homer in ninth leads Knights to win

Stock PIX: Knights scoreboard
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Taison Corio homered with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give Corvallis a 6-5 win over Walla Walla in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium on Wednesday night.

A right fielder from Cal Poly, Corio lined a 2-1 pitch into the first row of the right-fielder bleachers, just over the glove of a leaping Seth Ryberg. It was his third hit of the night and his third homer of the summer in league action.

The Knights (27-8 WCL, 9-2 second half, 35-10 overall) thus won the series over their North Division rivals. They took Tuesday night’s opener 6-3.

Second baseman Travis Bazzana was 4 for 4 with a walk and reached safely in all five plate appearances. He doubled twice, scored twice and raised his WCL-leading average to .442; he is 7 for 8 (.875) in the series, with three doubles and five runs scored.

Bazzana also started an inning-ending double play in the top of the ninth with a diving catch of a bases-loaded line drive, preventing a potential go-ahead base hit. He flipped to shortstop Riley Way for the third out.

Center fielder Kyler Stancato was 2 for 4 with an RBI and DH Nick Vogt doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Stancato has five hits in the series.

Corvallis starter Ty Uber went six innings and allowed three runs on five hits, with three strikeouts. He left with a 5-3 lead the bullpen could not protect and thus was not involved in the decision.

The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. OSU righty Brock Townsend (3-0, 4.12) is the Knights’ projected starter.

Corvallis heads to Bellingham this weekend. It opens a five-game homestand at 6:35 p.m. Monday with a nonleague matchup with the Northwest Star Academy All-Stars.

Corvallis 6, Walla Walla 5

WALLA WALLA;000;120;101;—;5;7;1

CORVALLIS;100;121;001;—;6;13;0

Baughn, Kaelber (5), Irwin (8) and Sheward; Uber, Gilles (7), Mendoza (9), Kibbe (9) and Garcia. WP: Kibbe. LP: Irwin. 2B: Vogt (C), Bazzana 2 (C). 3B: Loveless (C). HR: Corio (C), Conniff (WW).

Hits: Walla Walla 7 (Paton 2, Myro, Ryberg, Delozier, Conniff, Sheward), Corvallis 13 (Bazzana 4, Corio 3, Stancato 2, Vogt 2, Garcia, Loveless).

RBIs: Walla Walla 3 (Conniff 2, Wettrau), Corvallis 5 (Vogt 2, Corio, Scott, Stancato).

