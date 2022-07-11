Coach Yoon helps Knights find their focus

Youngjin Yoon was 10 years old when he started playing baseball. He was small for his age, but his father told him that didn’t matter.

What his father told him did matter stuck with Yoon as he made his way from Busan, South Korea, to his current role as an assistant coach with the Corvallis Knights.

“My dad say all the time, ‘It doesn’t matter physical. Number one, enjoy it. Second one, happy to be here every day. Third one, never give up.’ That’s what he taught me when I was younger,” Yoon, 45, said in an interview after an afternoon practice session at Goss Stadium.

Those words would serve as an adequate summary of Yoon’s coaching philosophy. He thinks most players and teams share similar levels of physical ability. What makes the difference between winning and losing is what happens long before the first pitch is thrown.

“Preparation is very important. What is your routine? What is your focus?” Yoon said. “What do you want? Why are you here? Why every day here?”

Yoon was mostly a middle infielder during his playing days, although he also gained experience as a pitcher. After completing high school, he had to perform a mandatory 26-month enlistment in the South Korean armed forces. While this took him away from the sport, it cemented some of the lessons his father had taught him earlier.

“It was a big-time help for me," Yoon said. "Mental piece, preparation piece. It (taught) me self-discipline. Huge, huge impact for me when I was in the military. My whole life changed after the military."

After he was released from the service, Yoon went to university and then got a job as a coach with the Lotte Giants in his hometown of Busan. He spent 10 years with the Giants, who play in the KBO, Korea's top league, but he felt the pull to come to the United States, arriving here in 2011.

Yoon earned a master’s degree in kinesiology from Michigan State University and has worked as a coach at Riverside Community College in California, as well as Cal State Bakersfield, Linn-Benton Community College, and most recently Bushnell University in Eugene. Yoon has coached with the Knights since 2016.

There isn’t a firm distinction between game days and practice days for the Knights. This afternoon, Yoon spent nearly two hours working with several of the Knights pitchers even though the team had a game later that evening. Yoon does not coach casually, standing to the side and offering an occasional observation. Instead, he expends as much energy as the players, repeatedly demonstrating exactly what he is trying to convey.

This is partly a concession to the reality that English is Yoon’s second language. But that is a minor reason. The primary reason he demonstrates every motion is that he wants the players to see what it looks like performed properly before they start talking about it.

“Demonstration first and after that the explanation,” Yoon said.

Ryan Brown, who will be a redshirt sophomore at Oregon State next year, is one of the pitchers who works regularly with Yoon. This is an important summer for Brown as he is working to become a starter for the Beavers next spring instead of a reliever.

“I’ve learned that he comes from a very stern background, being from Korea. He likes to say that what he teaches me is a hybrid of Korean baseball and American baseball. I love it. He definitely works us pretty hard, but it’s definitely worth it,” Brown said.

This session is focused on proper arm extension during the wind-up, followed by a hip rotation that creates explosive momentum toward the plate. Players repeat the drill over and over in groups until Yoon is satisfied they understand the concept.

Yoon knows that every one of these pitchers has their own style which has developed over the years and all of them have pitching coaches on their college teams. Some may even have personal coaches they have trusted for years. He isn’t trying to overhaul their motion, this process is much more subtle.

“I don’t want to change it, I want to add a little bit something small, adjust it,” Yoon said.

In addition to working with the pitching staff alongside Knights pitching coach Beau Kerns, Yoon also serves as a mental coach for the entire team. This involves both the process of preparing for the game and the process of competing in the game.

“He thinks that if you’re locked into the game, you’re gonna do well," Brown said. "He thinks the reason you don’t perform that day is you lose your focus, you’re not into the game."

Yoon said this applies to everyone on the team, both players and coaches.

“My mindset is never give up. Always with you guys, I choose to believe in you guys,” Yoon said. “Game time is not mechanics time. Game time is mentality time. I believe mentality is 90% and 10% is skill set. That’s my belief. This is individual. Everybody is different. What is your focus? What is concentration? What is self-discipline every single day?”