Brown gets the start as Corvallis Knights win series against Walla Walla

Ryan Brown is taking on a new role with the Corvallis Knights this summer and it may lead to a similar change when he pitches for Oregon State next spring.

The right-hander started Thursday night’s West Coast League game against Walla Walla and threw three strong innings as the Knights earned a series-clinching 9-5 win over the Sweets at Goss Stadium.

Brown allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts. This season as a redshirt freshman at Oregon State, Brown was used exclusively as a reliever. He made 29 relief appearances and led the team with nine saves, tallying 40 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched.

After Thursday’s game, Brown acknowledged that this wasn’t a random start but is part of a summer-long project.

“I think I’m going to try to be a starter for the Beavs next year, but I’m not sure,” Brown said.

Oregon State pitching coach Rich Dorman developed the plan which the Knights are following. For the first month of the season, Brown will make regular starts with a three-inning limit, regardless of his pitch count.

At that point, they will take a look at his progress and either continue on the same path or make an adjustment for the second part of the season. The goal is for Brown to gain experience as a starter and see how his arm responds to this change in usage.

Brown was very pleased with Thursday night’s result.

“I felt really good. Thirty-one pitches, which is probably the second-most I’ve thrown this year, which is good, and my arm feels great,” Brown said.

After struggling at the plate Tuesday night in a series-opening 2-1 loss to the Sweets, the Knights erupted at the plate to win the last two games of the series.

On Thursday, Corvallis (11-2, 11-1 WCL) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Logan Johnstone singled and Mason Le followed with an RBI triple. Zander Darby was up next and he brought Le home with a double. Titus capped the inning with an RBI single.

Dumitru, who plays for Linn-Benton Community College, drove in another run in the second on a blooper to center and he recorded his third RBI of the game in the sixth on a sacrifice fly. Ely Kennel (Oregon State) also had a two-run single in the sixth as the Knights built an 8-3 lead.

Le (Cal State Northridge) went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

“That’s the best part, just get ahead of the game and make the pitcher feel like he can go out there and do his thing, the offense has his back right from the jump. So that’s always the goal. It happened yesterday and it happened today, too,” Le said.

Le said that on his first-inning triple there was a hit-and-run called with Johnstone on first.

“I was swinging no matter what and happened to poke it down the first-base line. Executed and got a run early and then more after that,” Le said.

Neil Feist got the win for the Knights. He gave up two hits and no runs over 1⅔ innings. Sean Wiese went 1⅔ innings, allowing no hits and striking out three. The lefty has been outstanding this season and has made five straight appearances without giving up a run. In 11⅔ innings he has allowed three hits and no walks with 13 strikeouts.

Corvallis will wrap up this homestand with a three-game series against Bellingham Friday through Sunday.

