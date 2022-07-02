Aggressive Knights rout Lefties

Jonah Advincula singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the Corvallis Knights on Friday night against Port Angeles.

The center fielder from the University of Redlands stole second base and then continued to be aggressive even though he was in scoring position. With Mason Le on first after drawing a walk and Kiko Romero at bat, Advincula took a big secondary lead as Port Angeles pitcher Hunter Kirkpatrick turned to the plate.

That aggressiveness was rewarded when Romero hit into a fielder's choice and Advincula came around to score before the Lefties could make a throw to the plate. Had Advincula stayed closer to the bag at second, he likely would have been held at third on the putout.

"Coach (Brooke) Knight always preaches to be aggressive on the bases. Whenever I get the chance, I get the green light and I see a good opportunity I can take the base. We're always looking for the 90 feet, for sure," Advincula said. "They weren't really holding me on, so I took as much as they gave me."

The Knights went on to score five runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-1 victory over Port Angeles.

Corvallis had five base hits in the first, drew two walks and had one hit batter as the Knights batted around the order. The Knights also stole two bases in the inning as Romero stole second before scoring on a single by Ely Kennel. Corvallis had four stolen bases in the game as Kennel and Tyler Quinn both had steals. Kennel was caught stealing on his first attempt before a successful attempt later in the contest.

Advincula said the team regularly works on the fundamentals of stealing bases and the players are always looking for an opportunity.

"We work on it all the time before the games in early work. That process really shows in the game," Advincula said. "Every game we're looking to steal as many bags as we can and it's a really big part of our game."

In the third, Corvallis (14-5, 14-4 WCL) put the game out of reach with four more runs. The Knights had nine hits in the game and only one was for extra bases, a leadoff double by Zander Darby in the fifth. He scored on a single by Quinn.

Advincula went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Quinn was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ethan Loveless had a hit, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Corvallis starter Joey Gartrell cruised through four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three as he lowered his ERA to 1.46. He did not figure in the decision as Corvallis coach Brooke Knight went to his bullpen early with a 9-0 lead.

Nathan DeSchryver and Kaleb Kantola each threw two scoreless innings. Brady Maylett gave up the lone run to the Lefties (11-16) in the ninth before closing out the game.

The teams met in a late game on Saturday night and will conclude the series with a game at 7:15 p.m. Sunday which will be followed by fireworks.

