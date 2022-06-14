Corvallis American Legion baseball: Marketmen drop nonleague home game

Nathan Marshall allowed one earned run in a five-inning start Monday in Corvallis’ 10-7 home loss to Northwest Diamond Sports in an American Legion baseball nonleague game at Taylor Field.

Evan Bliss and Cameron Ordway each had two RBIs for the Marketmen (3-1). Ordway, Landen Parker and Tyler Seiber all had two hits apiece.

Corvallis led 4-2 before the visitors, from Tualatin, scored seven runs in the sixth inning. The Marketmen scored three in the fourth and three in the seventh.

Marshall allowed two runs in all, four hits and three walks and struck out five. Karsten Sullivan gave up five hits, seven runs (five earned) and two walks with one strikeout in an inning of work. Russell Holly allowed no hits, one unearned run and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings on the mound.

Corvallis committed five errors and Diamond Sports three.

The Marketmen opened their season last week with a 15-0 home win against Post 20 and a doubleheader sweep (8-5, 7-6 in 8) at Eugene.

Corvallis hosts Tigard at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

