Charlie Pratt, ranked No. 10 in the world, won the Men's Open singles at the 29th annual Timberhill Open Racquetball Championships this weekend, the first stop of Oregon Racquetball Association Tour. Pratt defeated No. 38 Dylan Reid 15-10, 5-15, 11-3.
Corvallis’ Prem Mathew defeated Rory Lampe 15-5, 15-8 to win the Men's A singles. Pete Nowicki (Corvallis) won the Men's C title defeating Travis Thomas 15-11, 15-3.
Rob Durbin (Corvalllis) topped Scott Morrill 15-3, 15-13 to win the Men's 55+ singles title.
Kareena Mathew, a 14-year-old freshman at Crescent Valley High, lost a close battle in the Women's Open singles to Linda Reeves, 15-11, 15-8.
Corvallis’ Olivia Solensky (11) won the Women's C defeating Dianne Lane (Albany) 15-11, 15-11.
Ryan Moon and Aidan Crockett (Oregon State) defeated Tyler Loescher and Foster Kirsch (OSU) 15-13, 8-15, 11-7, to win the Men's B Doubles division.