Tanner Smith hits three home runs in Knights' victory

Tanner Smith homered three times on Monday to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 15-4 nonleague victory over the NW Star Nighthawks before a crowd of 1,299 on a steamy night at Goss Stadium.

A rising sophomore at Oregon State, Smith hit a two-run homer in the second inning, a solo shot leading off the fourth, and an inside the-par solo homer leading off the fifth.

On his third homer, the ball went over the head of the center fielder, rolled to the wall and he beat the relay home. He finished with four RBIs.

Logan Johnstone (Gonzaga) got the Knights off on the right foot by leading off the home half of the first inning with a homer. Ethan Loveless (Gonzaga) added a two-run homer in a seven-run third inning.

Tyler Quinn (Pacific U.) had three hits, two RBIs and a steal. Zander Darby (UCSB) triples, singled, scored, drove in three and stole a base.

The Knights (31-13, 30-12 WCL, 12-4 second half) resume West Coast League action on Tuesday with a 6:35 pm home game against Springfield.

The series shifts to the Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield on Wednesday night and concludes back at Goss Stadium on Thursday. The first-year Drifters took 2 of 3 against the Knights back on June 28-30.

Corvallis 15, NW Star Nighthawks 4

NIGHTHAWKS 000 003 001 — 4 8 3

CORVALLIS 172 310 01X — 15 11

Guevera, Kovak (3), Bertram (5), Garcia (6), Merryweather (7) and Parker, Joner (6); Kerns, Maylett (6), Haider (7), Reynolds (8), Clarke (9) and DiPaulo. WP: Kerns. LP: Guevera. 2B: Darby (C), Parker (N). 3B: Darby (C). HR: C. Smith 3 (C), Johnstone (C), Loveless (C).

HITS: NW Star 8 (Mansur 2, Welty 2, Alder, Sol, Siegel, Parker); Corvallis 11 (Smith 3, Quinn 3, Darby 2, Johnstone, Loveless, Casperson).

RBI: NW Star 4 (Welty 2, Parker, Schleichardt); Corvallis 13 (Smith 4, Darby 3, Loveless 3, Quinn 2, Johnstone).